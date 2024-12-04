Shanghai Henlius Biotech Advances in HER2 Therapy Trial

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration for a phase 2 clinical trial of its innovative anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody, HLX22, in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy or trastuzumab deruxtecan. This development positions the company as a strong contender in the growing HER2-targeted therapy market in China, with the potential to benefit patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. The trial’s success could enhance Henlius’s presence in the competitive monoclonal antibody market, which saw significant sales in China in 2023.

