Shanghai Henlius Advances Phase 3 Cancer Trial Globally

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has initiated dosing in Japan for the Phase 3 clinical trial of HANSIZHUANG, a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, which combines serplulimab and bevacizumab injections with chemotherapy. This trial is part of a broader international effort, also taking place in China and Indonesia, to evaluate the efficacy of this innovative therapy. HANSIZHUANG, already approved for various cancer treatments in several countries, represents a significant step forward in cancer care.

For further insights into HK:2696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.