News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Henlius Advances Phase 3 Cancer Trial Globally

October 24, 2024 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. Class H (HK:2696) has released an update.

Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. has initiated dosing in Japan for the Phase 3 clinical trial of HANSIZHUANG, a treatment for metastatic colorectal cancer, which combines serplulimab and bevacizumab injections with chemotherapy. This trial is part of a broader international effort, also taking place in China and Indonesia, to evaluate the efficacy of this innovative therapy. HANSIZHUANG, already approved for various cancer treatments in several countries, represents a significant step forward in cancer care.

For further insights into HK:2696 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.