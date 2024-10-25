Shanghai Haohai Forms Strategy and Development Committee

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6826) has released an update.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has established a Strategy and Sustainable Development Committee to enhance the company’s long-term growth and governance. This committee will assist the board in strategic planning, investment decisions, and sustainable development, focusing on ESG matters. The move aims to strengthen the company’s competitive edge and decision-making efficiency.

