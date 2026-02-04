Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. (SEHK:6826) Price Target Decreased by 14.52% to 35.69

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co. (SEHK:6826) has been revised to HK$35.69 / share. This is a decrease of 14.52% from the prior estimate of HK$41.75 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$33.95 to a high of HK$38.18 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.91% from the latest reported closing price of HK$25.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6826 is 0.00%, an increase of 11.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 1,847K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 656K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares , representing an increase of 17.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6826 by 22.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 599K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 185K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares , representing an increase of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6826 by 6.72% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 116K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 70K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares , representing a decrease of 78.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 6826 by 42.59% over the last quarter.

