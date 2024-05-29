Shanghai Haohai Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6826) has released an update.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has successfully conducted its 2024 Annual General Meeting and class meetings for A and H shareholders, with key resolutions—such as the approval of the Board’s work report, financial statements, and the appointment of auditors for the upcoming year—passed overwhelmingly by attending shareholders. Notably, a significant majority of the company’s voting shares were represented, with over 66% attending the AGM and more than 77% and 19% of A and H shares represented at their respective class meetings.

For further insights into HK:6826 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.