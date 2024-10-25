News & Insights

Shanghai Haohai Announces New Board Structure

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6826) has released an update.

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors, featuring a mix of executive, non-executive, and independent directors. The board oversees four key committees focused on audit, remuneration, nomination, and strategy, highlighting its commitment to sustainable development and corporate governance. This update is crucial for investors monitoring governance structures within the company.

