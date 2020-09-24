Shanghai Gold Exchange urges investors to manage risks amid volatility

SHANGHAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Gold Exchange said on Thursday that investors should prepare risk contingency plans, raise awareness of risks, manage positions and invest rationally amid price fluctuations in gold and silver prices and ahead of long national holidays.

"Recently there are more uncertain factors impacting the market, fluctuations in gold and silver prices have increased, market risks have increased," said the exchange in an online statement.

The exchange added that it would take appropriate measures to maintain market stability and protect investors if the risk profile for gold and silver intensified.

Earlier this year, Chinese regulators and banks had rushed to curb precious metal trading by domestic investors to temper speculation amid high gold prices. []

Gold prices XAU= had risen to record highs as investors looked for safe haven assets amid concerns of the coronavirus impacting the global economy. But they fell on Thursday to more than two-month lows, hit by a stronger U.S. dollar. GOL/

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Kim Coghill)

