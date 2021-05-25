Shanghai Futures Exchange unit to list crude oil options on June 21

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BOBBY YIP

SHANGHAI, May 26 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) will list crude oil options on June 21 and make them available to international traders, SHFE Chairman Jiang Yan said on Wednesday at the 18th Shanghai Derivatives Market Forum.

The subsidiary, Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE), on May 6 said would conduct a mock test of crude oil options trading from May 10 to May 21.

INE, in a separate May 6 statement, said it had drafted crude oil options contract specifications and had sought public consultation.

