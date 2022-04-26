Shanghai Futures Exchange to raise trading limit, margins for steel futures

China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Tuesday that it would raise trading margins for steel rebar, wire rod and hot rolled coils futures to 11% from 10%, effective from settlement on April 28.

The bourse will also raise trading margins for the futures contracts to 13% from 12%, it said in a statement on its website.

