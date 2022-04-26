Shanghai Futures Exchange to raise trading limit, margins for steel futures

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Tuesday that it would raise trading margins for steel rebar, wire rod and hot rolled coils futures to 11% from 10%, effective from settlement on April 28.

The bourse will also raise trading margins for the futures contracts to 13% from 12%, it said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

