Shanghai Futures Exchange lowers margin requirements for metals trading

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) will lower margin requirements and trading limits for metals including copper and nickel, it said on Tuesday.

Margin requirements for copper and aluminium will be lowered from 12% to 9%, that for zinc and lead will ease from 14% to 9%, according to the exchange.

Meanwhile, nickel margin requirement will be lowered from 19% to 12%.

SHFE will also move margin requirements for stainless steel from 14% to 10%, and from 12% to 11% for silver.

(Reporting by Albee Zhang, Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

