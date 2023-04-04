Commodities

Shanghai Futures Exchange lowers margin requirements for metals trading

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

April 04, 2023 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by Albee Zhang, Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) will lower margin requirements and trading limits for metals including copper and nickel, it said on Tuesday.

Margin requirements for copper and aluminium will be lowered from 12% to 9%, that for zinc and lead will ease from 14% to 9%, according to the exchange.

Meanwhile, nickel margin requirement will be lowered from 19% to 12%.

SHFE will also move margin requirements for stainless steel from 14% to 10%, and from 12% to 11% for silver.

