Shanghai Futures Exchange lowers margin requirements for metals trading

Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

April 04, 2023 — 05:13 am EDT

Written by Albee Zhang, Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 4 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) will lower margin requirements and trading limits for base metals, stainless steel and silver from April 6, it said on Tuesday.

Margin requirements for copper and aluminium will be lowered from 12% to 9%, while that for nickel will be lowered from 19% to 12%, according to the exchange.

