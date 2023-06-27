Shanghai Futures Exchange approves Huayou nickel brand registration

Adds Huayou comment

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Futures Exchange has approved the registration of an electrolytic nickel brand by Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt 603799.SS, the exchange said on Tuesday.

The "Huayou" brand is produced by Huayou-owned Quzhou Huayou Cobalt New Material, with a registered capacity of 6,000 metric tons, and can now be used for contract delivery, it added.

A registered brand will improve trading liquidity, enhance the company's reputation as well as expand new methods of risk management, Huayou said on its official Wechat account on Tuesday.

The company has also applied to register its nickel as a listed brand on the London Metal Exchange (LME).

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton and Beijing Newsroom;)

