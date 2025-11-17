Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company (SEHK:1385) Price Target Increased by 14.44% to 43.50

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company (SEHK:1385) has been revised to HK$43.50 / share. This is an increase of 14.44% from the prior estimate of HK$38.01 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$39.19 to a high of HK$48.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.24% from the latest reported closing price of HK$39.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Company. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1385 is 0.11%, an increase of 6.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.57% to 15,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,094K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,997K shares , representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1385 by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,805K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares , representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1385 by 0.04% over the last quarter.

CQQQ - Invesco China Technology ETF holds 1,874K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,771K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1385 by 8.52% over the last quarter.

VMNVX - Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,384K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 779K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 799K shares , representing a decrease of 2.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1385 by 2.13% over the last quarter.

