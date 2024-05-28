News & Insights

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Announces AGM Success

May 28, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2024, including the approval of a final dividend of RMB1 per 10 shares for the year 2023. Shareholders voted in favor of key resolutions, such as the adoption of reports, approval of profit distribution plans, and re-appointment of auditors, with each receiving over 99% support.

