Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Announces AGM Success

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. has successfully passed all proposed resolutions during their Annual General Meeting held on May 28, 2024, including the approval of a final dividend of RMB1 per 10 shares for the year 2023. Shareholders voted in favor of key resolutions, such as the adoption of reports, approval of profit distribution plans, and re-appointment of auditors, with each receiving over 99% support.

For further insights into HK:1385 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.