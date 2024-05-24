News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Fudan Announces Final Dividend

May 24, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd. has declared a final ordinary dividend of RMB 1 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date is set for June 5, 2024, with the dividend payment to be distributed on July 10, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1385 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.