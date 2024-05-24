Shanghai Fudan Announces Final Dividend

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd. has declared a final ordinary dividend of RMB 1 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. Shareholders should note the ex-dividend date is set for June 5, 2024, with the dividend payment to be distributed on July 10, 2024.

