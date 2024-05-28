Shanghai Fudan Announces Final 2023 Dividend

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. has announced that shareholders approved the proposed final dividend for the year 2023, amounting to RMB 1 per 10 shares, at the recent AGM. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars with an exchange rate based on the average closing rates prior to the AGM, resulting in HK$1.09806 per 10 shares after tax. Payment to registered shareholders is scheduled for 10 July 2024, with different tax arrangements for Mainland and overseas investors.

For further insights into HK:1385 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.