Shanghai Fudan Announces Final 2023 Dividend

May 28, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co (HK:1385) has released an update.

Shanghai Fudan Microelectronics Group Co. Ltd. has announced a final cash dividend of RMB 1 per 10 shares for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2023. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on 10 July 2024, with an exchange rate set at RMB 1 to HKD 1.09806. Investors of H shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program will receive their dividends in Renminbi.

