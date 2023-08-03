News & Insights

Stocks
SFOSF

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., - Class H (SFOSF) Price Target Decreased by 7.82% to 3.46

August 03, 2023 — 01:33 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., - Class H (OTC:SFOSF) has been revised to 3.46 / share. This is an decrease of 7.82% from the prior estimate of 3.75 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.45 to a high of 4.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 31.46% from the latest reported closing price of 2.63 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., - Class H. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFOSF is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.20% to 42,770K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SFOSF / Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. - Class H Shares Held by Institutions

LCSMX - Martin Currie SMASh Series EM Fund holds 8,878K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,751K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing an increase of 80.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 215.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,616K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 77.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 178.59% over the last quarter.

MACEX - Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,350K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 15.13% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFOSF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.