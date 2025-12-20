Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. (SFOSF) Price Target Increased by 57.49% to 3.87

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. (OTCPK:SFOSF) has been revised to $3.87 / share. This is an increase of 57.49% from the prior estimate of $2.45 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.08 to a high of $4.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 146.19% from the latest reported closing price of $1.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co.. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFOSF is 0.04%, an increase of 147.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.64% to 21,963K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,657K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,431K shares , representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 13.02% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,417K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,027K shares , representing an increase of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 27.96% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,647K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares , representing an increase of 34.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 84.47% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 1,183K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 1,136K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares , representing an increase of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFOSF by 27.08% over the last quarter.

