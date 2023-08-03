Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 'A'CNY1 (HKEX:2196) Price Target Decreased by 6.68% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 'A'CNY1 (HKEX:2196) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an decrease of 6.68% from the prior estimate of 28.42 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.74 to a high of 36.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.90% from the latest reported closing price of 20.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group 'A'CNY1. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2196 is 0.11%, a decrease of 9.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 42,767K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LCSMX - Martin Currie SMASh Series EM Fund holds 8,878K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,495K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2196 by 8.67% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,751K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,528K shares, representing an increase of 80.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2196 by 215.86% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,616K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 77.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2196 by 178.59% over the last quarter.

MACEX - Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund holds 2,350K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2196 by 15.13% over the last quarter.

EEM - iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,792K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,840K shares, representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2196 by 6.29% over the last quarter.

