Shanghai Fosun Pharma Proposes Share Repurchase

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced plans to potentially repurchase up to 10% of its issued H Shares to protect company value and shareholder interests. This proposal, along with amendments to the company’s Articles of Association and other related matters, will be discussed and potentially approved during the 2024 H Shareholders Class Meeting, scheduled to follow the AGM on June 26, 2024. The repurchase is subject to approval from the AGM, A Shareholders Class Meeting, and compliance with relevant laws and regulations.

For further insights into HK:2196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.