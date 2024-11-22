News & Insights

Shanghai Fosun Pharma Moves Forward with Henlius Merger

November 22, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical is progressing towards the privatization of Shanghai Henlius Biotech via a merger by absorption, having recently secured approval from China’s National Development and Reform Commission. The company is actively working with local authorities to fulfill additional pre-conditions necessary for the merger. The dispatch of the Composite Document has been delayed, with a new deadline set for May 2025.

