News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Fosun Pharma Boosts Subsidiary Stake

May 31, 2024 — 09:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital, will acquire the remaining equity in a target company for RMB131,146 in cash, increasing its stake to 100%. This transaction, connected through the company’s controlling shareholder, falls under the reporting and announcement requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules but does not require independent shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:2196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFOSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.