Shanghai Fosun Pharma Boosts Subsidiary Stake

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital, will acquire the remaining equity in a target company for RMB131,146 in cash, increasing its stake to 100%. This transaction, connected through the company’s controlling shareholder, falls under the reporting and announcement requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules but does not require independent shareholder approval.

