Shanghai Fosun Pharma Announces Upcoming AGM

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 26, 2024, where it will review and approve key reports and financial statements for 2023. The agenda includes the re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors, approval of profit distribution, and consideration of various management and financial resolutions, such as the issuance of debt financing instruments and the approval of a general mandate to issue shares. The meeting will address the Group’s strategic financial decisions, impacting shareholders and the company’s future direction in the pharmaceutical industry.

