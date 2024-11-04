Shanghai Fosun Pharma Announces Drug Registration Acceptance

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has announced the acceptance of drug registration applications for two new chemical drugs developed by its subsidiaries. These drugs, Levofloxacin Injection and Cytarabine Injection, have been approved by the National Medical Products Administration, marking a significant step in the company’s pharmaceutical innovations. This development could potentially enhance Fosun Pharma’s market position and attract investor interest.

