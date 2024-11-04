News & Insights

Stocks

Shanghai Fosun Pharma Announces Drug Registration Acceptance

November 04, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has announced the acceptance of drug registration applications for two new chemical drugs developed by its subsidiaries. These drugs, Levofloxacin Injection and Cytarabine Injection, have been approved by the National Medical Products Administration, marking a significant step in the company’s pharmaceutical innovations. This development could potentially enhance Fosun Pharma’s market position and attract investor interest.

For further insights into HK:2196 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SFOSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.