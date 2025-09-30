Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co. (SHSE:603466) Price Target Increased by 44.52% to 11.42

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co. (SHSE:603466) has been revised to CN¥11.42 / share. This is an increase of 44.52% from the prior estimate of CN¥7.90 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CN¥11.31 to a high of CN¥11.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.31% from the latest reported closing price of CN¥9.34 / share.

Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co. Maintains 2.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 2.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.41% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Fengyuzhu Culture Technology Co.. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 603466 is 0.00%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.66% to 742K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 507K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 468K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 603466 by 7.09% over the last quarter.

DFEM - Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF holds 44K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares , representing an increase of 36.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 603466 by 36.92% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 42K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GMF - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING ASIA PACIFIC ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 603466 by 7.73% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

