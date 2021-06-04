Shanghai exchanges to cut crude, fuel oil storage fees from 2022

June 4 (Reuters) -

The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said on Friday it would cut the storage fee for crude oil delivered under its futures contract to 0.2 yuan ($0.03) per barrel per day from Jan. 1, 2022, down from 0.3 yuan currently.

The exchange, which is open to overseas investors, will also reduce the storage fee on its low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) contract to 1.4 yuan per tonne per day from the same date, down from 2 yuan at present.

INE parent bourse the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said the storage fee on its domestic fuel oil futures would be also be cut to 1.4 yuan per tonne per day from Jan. 1, likewise down from 2 yuan.

The adjustments were determined after taking into account current domestic and overseas market conditions, the exchanges said.

($1 = 6.3973 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.