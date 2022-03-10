Shanghai exchange to resume trading of some nickel futures from March 11

BEIJING, March 10 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Thursday it would resume trading of some of its nickel futures contracts from March 11.

It also added that it would adjust the margin requirements and trading limits for some nickel futures contracts.

The Shanghai exchange had said on Wednesday it would suspend trading for some of its nickel contracts for one day to address price volatility.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

