Shanghai exchange to list international copper contract next month

ZHOUSHAN, China, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) will next month list a much awaited international copper contract that will be open to foreign investors looking to hedge exposures in China, the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) said on Friday.

The INE, which was expected to launch the copper contract as early as the end of the third quarter, currently offers international investors three Chinese futures contracts in crude oil, TSR 20 rubber and low-sulphur fuel oil.

The launch is part of China's plans to internationalise its commodities and financial markets and draw more international participation.

The exchange also plans to list a freight index futures contract next year, ShFE General Manager Wang Fenghao told reporters on the sidelines of an oil and gas conference on Friday.

China is the world's top copper consumer and its ShFE, which owns INE, currently offers a copper futures contract, but it is not open to foreign participation and is subject to value-added and import taxes.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, writing by Shivani Singh, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

