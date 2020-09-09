US Markets
Shanghai exchange says it will review Ant IPO on Sept. 18

Julie Zhu
Samuel Shen
The Shanghai stock exchange said on Wednesday that it would review the listing of Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group on the local STAR Market on Sept. 18.

Ant, backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba BABA.N, plans to list simultaneously in Hong Kong and Shanghai, in what sources have said could be the world's largest IPO at up to $30 billion and come as soon as October.

