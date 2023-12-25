Shanghai exchange increases margins for some shipping futures

Adds details, the April contract price movement

BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai International Energy Exchange has increased the trading margin ratio and expanded the trading bands on some futures contracts for its container shipping index linked to European service, it said on Monday.

For the April and June contracts, the margin ratio will be raised to 19% from 14%, while the trading band - which limits how much values can fluctuate - will be widened to 17% from 12%.

For the August, October and December contracts, the margin ratio will be adjusted to 17% from 12%, and the trading band to 15% from 10%.

The changes will take effect from Monday's closing.

The most-traded April container shipping index European line futures ended daytime trade 1.4% lower at 1,330 index points on Monday. The contract rallied 54.7% last week as global shipping rates rose sharply after attacks on vessels in the Red Sea.

Companies scrambled to avoid disruption to shipments and some are set to impose extra charges after they re-routed ships.

The exchange has also raised the transaction fees for some contracts starting from Monday.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu, Andrew Hayley and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard and Edmund Klamann)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.