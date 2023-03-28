Commodities

Shanghai exchange cancels Syngenta IPO hearing -filing

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 28, 2023 — 06:18 am EDT

Written by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

Adds detail

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange has cancelled a hearing to review Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's initial share offering (IPO) plan, a filing posted on the exchange showed.

Syngenta, which planned to raise 65 billion yuan ($9.44 billion) in its Shanghai flotation, was bought for $43 billion by ChemChina in 2017 and folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp in 2021.

The Shanghai exchange, which planned to conduct the hearing on Wednesday, did not provide a reason for the cancellation. Companies planning IPOs on the exchange need to appear before a panel for a hearing as a requirement for proceeding with their listing.

Syngenta's Chinese parent planned to keep a majority stake after the IPO, which was set to be one of the world's biggest this year and expected to value Syngenta at around $50 billion.

($1 = 6.8821 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely and Jane Merriman)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.