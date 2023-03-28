Commodities

Shanghai exchange cancels Syngenta IPO hearing -filing

March 28, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange has cancelled a meeting to review Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's initial share offering (IPO) plan, a filing posted on the exchange showed.

The bourse did not provide a reason for the meeting's cancellation.

