Shanghai exchange cancels Syngenta IPO hearing -filing

HONG KONG, March 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Stock Exchange has cancelled a meeting to review Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta's initial share offering (IPO) plan, a filing posted on the exchange showed.

The bourse did not provide a reason for the meeting's cancellation.

(Reporting by Meg Shen and Twinnie Siu; editing by Jason Neely)

((meg.shen@thomsonreuters.com; 852-39525805;))

