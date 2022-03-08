Shanghai exchange adjusts margins, trading limits for gold, metals and fuel oil futures

BEIJING, March 8 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai Futures Exchange said on Tuesday that it will adjust the margin requirements and trading limits for its gold, copper, aluminium, zinc, lead and fuel oil futures contracts the settlement of March 9 onwards.

For the exchange's copper and aluminium futures, the margin requirement and trading limits were set at 12% and 10% respectively, while the margin requirement and trading limits for zinc and lead futures were set at 14% and 12%.

Meanwhile, the margin requirement and trading limits for its gold futures contract was adjusted to 10% and 8%, while fuel oil futures saw a change in its margin requirement and trading limits to 15% and 13%.

(Reporting by Emily Chow, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.