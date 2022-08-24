Shanghai exchange: South-bound trading with HK will resume in afternoon

The Shanghai Stock Exchange said south-bound trading under the stock connect scheme with Hong Kong will resume on Thursday afternoon.

This comes after the Hong Kong stock exchange said it will resume trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Thursday afternoon following a half-day delay due to Tropical Storm Ma-on.

Hong Kong financial markets, which were closed for morning trade, will resume trade as the typhoon signal 8 has been lowered.

