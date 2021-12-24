Shanghai energy exchange waives delivery fee from Jan 2022-Jan 2023

BEIJING, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange said in a statement on Friday it would waive the delivery fee for all its futures contracts, which are crude oil, low-sulfur fuel oil, TSR 20 rubber and bonded copper, from Jan. 8, 2022 to Jan. 8, 2023.

The exchange had previously waived the delivery fee for its contracts last year as well, from January 2021 to January 2022.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

