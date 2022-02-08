Shanghai energy exchange adds overseas copper cathode deliverable brands

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said it approved 13 deliverable copper cathode brands for its bonded copper futures. It included some foreign brands from Chile, Poland as well as China.

The brands are deliverable against INE's coppper futures contract SIBCcv1 as of Feb. 8, the exchange said.

The INE had previously approved brands from Australia, Peru, Spain and the U.S. for its bonded copper contract, which is open to overseas inestors for trade.

The following are the latest approved deliverable copper cathode brands:

Country

Producer

Brand

China

Shanxi Northern Copper Industry Co., Ltd.

Zhongtiaoshan

China

Dongying Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.

Lufang

China

Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co., Ltd.

YG

South Korea

LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

ONSAN I

South Korea

LS-Nikko Copper Inc.

ONSAN II

Poland

KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

HMG-B

Poland

KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

HMG-S

Poland

KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

HML

Chile

Anglo American Chile

MB

Chile

Anglo American Chile

MV

Chile

Minera Escondida

ESOX

Chile

Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado

CMCC

Indonesia

PT. Smelting

GRESIK

