Shanghai energy exchange adds overseas copper cathode deliverable brands

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - China's Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) said it approved 13 deliverable copper cathode brands for its bonded copper futures. It included some foreign brands from Chile, Poland as well as China.
The brands are deliverable against INE's coppper futures contract SIBCcv1 as of Feb. 8, the exchange said.
The INE had previously approved brands from Australia, Peru, Spain and the U.S. for its bonded copper contract, which is open to overseas inestors for trade.
The following are the latest approved deliverable copper cathode brands:
Country
Producer
Brand
China
Shanxi Northern Copper Industry Co., Ltd.
Zhongtiaoshan
China
Dongying Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Co., Ltd.
Lufang
China
Henan Yuguang Gold & Lead Co., Ltd.
YG
South Korea
LS-Nikko Copper Inc.
ONSAN I
South Korea
LS-Nikko Copper Inc.
ONSAN II
Poland
KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.
HMG-B
Poland
KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.
HMG-S
Poland
KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.
HML
Chile
Anglo American Chile
MB
Chile
Anglo American Chile
MV
Chile
Minera Escondida
ESOX
Chile
Compañía Minera Cerro Colorado
CMCC
Indonesia
PT. Smelting
GRESIK
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
