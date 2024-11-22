Shanghai Electric Secures Shareholder Approval for Key Resolutions

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company has announced the successful passage of all resolutions during its extraordinary general meeting and share class meetings held on November 22, 2024. Shareholders representing approximately 58% of the voting rights participated, with significant decisions including the approval of Automation Group’s acquisition of a 100% equity interest in Ningsheng Industrial. This development highlights Shanghai Electric’s strategic moves to expand its influence and operational capabilities.

