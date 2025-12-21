Shanghai Electric Group Co. (SIELF) Price Target Increased by 108.36% to 0.45

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Electric Group Co. (OTCPK:SIELF) has been revised to $0.45 / share. This is an increase of 108.36% from the prior estimate of $0.22 dated November 20, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.28 to a high of $0.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 135.81% from the latest reported closing price of $0.19 / share.

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Electric Group Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIELF is 0.20%, an increase of 48.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.39% to 142,625K shares.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,429K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,365K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIELF by 19.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,403K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIELF by 17.61% over the last quarter.

NUKZ - Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF holds 13,816K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,044K shares , representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIELF by 33.02% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,340K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,440K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIELF by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 8,194K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

