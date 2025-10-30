Shanghai Electric Group Co. (SEHK:2727) Price Target Increased by 23.56% to 3.75

The average one-year price target for Shanghai Electric Group Co. (SEHK:2727) has been revised to HK$3.75 / share. This is an increase of 23.56% from the prior estimate of HK$3.04 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$2.35 to a high of HK$5.28 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.54% from the latest reported closing price of HK$4.78 / share.

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Maintains 3.77% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.77%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shanghai Electric Group Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2727 is 0.20%, an increase of 21.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 142,625K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,429K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,365K shares , representing an increase of 7.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2727 by 19.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38,403K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,679K shares , representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2727 by 17.61% over the last quarter.

NUKZ - Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF holds 13,816K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,044K shares , representing a decrease of 16.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2727 by 33.02% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 11,340K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,440K shares , representing an increase of 7.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2727 by 1.73% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 8,194K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

