Shanghai Electric Embraces Digital Communication Era

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited is transitioning to electronic dissemination of all future corporate communications, in compliance with the expanded paperless listing regime effective from December 31, 2023, as per the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Shareholders are encouraged to provide email addresses to receive corporate communications electronically, which will be available on the company’s and HKEXnews websites, though printed copies can be requested if preferred. The company will seek shareholder approval to amend its Articles of Association at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 28, 2024, to align with the new electronic dissemination requirements.

For further insights into HK:2727 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.