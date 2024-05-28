Shanghai Electric Embraces Digital Communication

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has announced that future Corporate Communications will be available electronically on the company’s website and the HKEXnews website, replacing the need for printed copies. Shareholders wishing to receive printed versions must provide their email address or contact details to the designated Share Registrar. The company is also seeking shareholder approval to amend its Articles of Association to accommodate the new electronic dissemination policy at the next Annual General Meeting.

