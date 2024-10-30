Shanghai Electric to Discuss Q3 Financial Results

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group is set to host an online briefing session on December 3, 2024, to discuss its third-quarter financial results for the year. The session aims to provide investors with detailed insights into the company’s operational performance and financial status, along with addressing investor queries. Key company leaders, including the chairman and CFO, will participate in this interactive event.

