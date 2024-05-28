Shanghai Electric Announces Upcoming AGM

Shanghai Electric Group Company (HK:2727) has released an update.

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 28, 2024, where shareholders will review and vote on key corporate matters including the 2023 annual report, financial results, profit distribution plan, and reappointment of auditors. The AGM will also address emoluments for directors and supervisors, renew liability insurance for senior management, and consider amendments to the company’s domicile and Articles of Association. Additionally, the meeting will discuss a significant guarantee budget for 2024, involving substantial financial commitments to associated companies.

