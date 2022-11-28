US Markets
Shanghai Disneyland to remain temporarily closed starting Nov. 29

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

November 28, 2022 — 05:52 pm EST

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney DIS.N Resort said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 to comply with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The resort said it will provide refund or exchanges for all guests impacted during this period.

"We will notify guests as soon as we have a confirmed date to resume operations," it said, adding that Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and the two resort hotels will continue to operate normally.

The zero-COVID policy has kept China's official death toll in the thousands, against more than a million in the United States, but has come at the cost of confining many millions to long spells at home, bringing extensive disruption and damage to the world's second-largest economy.

Police on Monday stopped and searched people at the sites of weekend protests in Shanghai and Beijing, after crowds there and in other Chinese cities demonstrated against stringent COVID measures disrupting lives three years into the pandemic.

