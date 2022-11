Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Shanghai Disney DIS.N Resort said on Monday it will be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 to follow the requirement of COVID-19 prevention.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.