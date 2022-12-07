US Markets
Shanghai Disneyland theme park to reopen on Thursday

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

December 07, 2022 — 04:03 am EST

Written by Sophie Yu and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland theme park will reopen to visitors on Thursday, according to a statement issued by Shanghai Disney Resort on Wednesday.

The statement was made after China announced further easing of its COVID-19 control measures.

The theme part was closed on Nov. 29 to comply with COVID prevention measures.

(Reporting by Sophie Yu in Beijing, Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

