US Markets
DIS

Shanghai Disneyland suspends entry to cooperate with China's COVID probes

Contributors
Ryan Woo Reuters
Tina Qiao Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shanghai Disneyland said on Sunday that it has temporarily suspended entry to cooperate with COVID-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland said on Sunday that it has temporarily suspended entry to cooperate with COVID-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.

Guests currently in the park are required to undergo COVID-19 tests at the exit when they leave, Shanghai Disneyland said on its Chinese social media account.

Entry to the nearby Disneytown has also been halted, Shanghai Disneyland said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Tina Qiao; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular