Shanghai Disneyland suspends entry to cooperate with China's COVID probes

BEIJING, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disneyland said on Sunday that it has temporarily suspended entry to cooperate with COVID-19 investigations linked to other Chinese provinces and cities.

Guests currently in the park are required to undergo COVID-19 tests at the exit when they leave, Shanghai Disneyland said on its Chinese social media account.

Entry to the nearby Disneytown has also been halted, Shanghai Disneyland said.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Tina Qiao; Editing by Alison Williams)

