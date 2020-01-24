US Markets

Shanghai Disney to be closed to help prevent spread of virus

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort will be closed from Saturday to help prevent the spread of a flu-like virus that broke out in the Chinese city Wuhan, killing 25 people and infecting more than 800, the theme park operator said.

Reuters

