Shanghai Disney Resort to reopen Disneytown, hotel on June 16

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

BEIJING, June 14 (Reuters) - Shanghai Disney Resort said on Tuesday it will reopen Disneytown and Shanghai Disneyland hotel on June 16.

The Shanghai Disney Resort reopened some retail and park areas last week.

The resort has been shut since March 21, after COVID-19 cases began rising in the Chinese economic hub that eventually led to the city's two-month lockdown.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

